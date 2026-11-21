Kharagpur, Nov 21 (IANS) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the students at the institute earlier in the day, focused on their contribution towards building 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, in West Midnapore district earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that “limiting beliefs” were the biggest obstacles to the progress of both individuals and the nation.

Speaking to IANS, Suman Chakraborty said that the theme of the Prime Minister's visit was regarding the "contribution of IIT Kharagpur towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'".

"The most important part of this is our current students, because they will become the driving force of the country," he said.

Chakraborty said that the Prime Minister had a one-on-one interaction with 75 students.

"The Prime Minister gave them some challenging problems on what work needs to be done. He also looked into some of the technologies that have been developed for healthcare at IIT Kharagpur, which are being used by women in villages like Sunderbans and other distant regions, and shared his insights on it," he said.

The IIT Kharagpur Director added that in his speech, the Prime Minister also discussed the work done by the institute across the country.

"We received his mentorship and guidance regarding the contribution of the institution towards building Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Further, Chakraborty called the event an historic opportunity for the institute.

"I think this was a historic opportunity in the 75 years of IIT (Kharagpur), because it is after 75 years we got the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the Governor together on the same platform. So, the state, nation and the institution are all integrated as to how our students will take ahead this journey of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Meanwhile, students who interacted with the Prime Minister also shared the latter's insights.

A student, Dhruv Agarwal, told IANS that PM Modi asked an important question about what IIT students are doing in the tech sector, what new things they are working on and what their achievements are.

"In response, the students shared how many achievements have been made in the fields of data, AI and drones. On this, the PM made three requests. First, he said that with data analysis, the character certificates given in schools cannot properly assess a child's character," he said.

"Secondly, how can we connect the available fragmented data to form better intelligence? Lastly, he requested all the 75 students present inside to do something in the technology sector for Viksit Bharat," Agarwal added.

Another student said that a 'Mangalyaan Rover', made at the institute, was presented to the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister told us how we can improve it and commercialise it. We have to take it to that stage quickly so that we can actually land it on Mars."

He added that the students had a "very motivating" interaction with PM Modi.

--IANS

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