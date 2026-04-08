Ravi Kishan meets Guru Randhawa: You create, write & sing straight from the heart

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan met Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa, whom he described as a “sweet soul.” He went on to praise the singer for his writing and singing, and wished him success for his India tour.

Ravi, who currently serves as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur since 2019, shared two selfies with Guru.

In the image, the two talents are seen looking at the camera and smiling as they posed for a picture.

“Was Lovely meeting you @gururandhawa , may Mahadev bless you, you’re a sweet soul. You create, write & sing straight from the heart. All the love and luck for your India tour, bro,” Ravi, whose latest release is the second season of Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix.

“Maamla Legal Hai” stars Naila Grrewal, Ravi Kishan and Nidhi Bisht. The new season also features Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

The show premiered on Netflix on March 1, 2024. The show is produced by Posham Pa Pictures. It is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey as the director.

The legal comedy drama show is based on the world and characters created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal, this new season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal leading the team.

Ravi, one of the chief architects of Bhojpuri cinema, made his debut in showbiz in 1992. However, it was his work in the 2003 film “Tere Naam”, that helped bring him to focus.

Post his work in the Salman Khan-starrer film, the 56-year-old actor transitioned into Bhojpuri cinema, where he rose to stardom.

Over the years, he has showcased his acting prowess in movies such as Phir Hera Pheri, Raavan, Bullet Raja, Mukkabaaz, Batla House, and Laapataa Ladies, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Guru is known for belting out hits such as "Lahore", "Ishare Tere", "Slowly Slowly", "Tere Te", "Perfect", "Suit Suit", "The Po Po Song", "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0" and "Hauli Hauli" among many others.

--IANS

dc/