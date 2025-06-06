'Ravana Kootam' producer Kannan Ravi donates Rs 5 lakh to late director Vikram Sugumaran’s family

June 06, 2025 8:34 PM हिंदी

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Kannan Ravi, the producer of director Vikram Sugumaran's last released film 'Ravana Kootam', has now presented a cheque for Rs five lakh to the family members of the late director.

Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, best known for his critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', passed away on Monday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was 47.

Sugumaran was on his way back from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when he experienced severe chest pain. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

The Tamil film industry was left in deep shock following the sudden and unexpected demise of director Vikram Sugumaran, known for his distinct voice and storytelling.

It is under these circumstances that producer Kannan Ravi, who had produced Vikram Sugumaran’s last film 'Raavana Kottam', donated a sum of Rs Five lakhs to the late filmmaker’s family as a token of support during this time of irreparable loss.

The cheque was handed over to Vikram Sugumaran’s mother. The Ravana Kootam team also offered their condolences and expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

The cheque was presented in the presence of notable industry figures including actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Amma Creations T. Siva, and FEFSI President Director R.K. Selvamani.

Speaking about Vikram Sugumaran's loss, producer Kannan Ravi said, “It’s deeply disheartening for us to process the sudden loss of director Vikram Sugumaran. He was a remarkably talented and passionate filmmaker, whose ideas and vision stood out. It’s truly unfortunate that the industry has lost him before we could see the full extent of his brilliance. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. The Raavana Kottam team will always consider his family as our own.”

