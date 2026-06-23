Rati Pandey on father’s death anniversary: ‘Still trying to accept the reality of his absence’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) TV actress Rati Pandey marked her father’s death anniversary with an emotional post on social media.

The ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actress reflected on the deep sense of loss she continues to feel. Rati mentioned that she is still trying to come to terms with his absence. She also expressed how his memories and values continue to remain a guiding force in her life.

Sharing images on Instagram, Rati wrote, “Today, it’s been one month since you left us, Papa, and yet it still feels impossible to accept that you are no longer here with us in the way you once were. As a family, we are still learning to live with this silence, still trying to sink in the reality of your absence. Each passing day feel heavier than others, but your presence continues to surround us in ways words cannot explain.”

“You held my hand through every step of life, and even today, I know you walk beside me—guiding, protecting, and blessing me from wherever you are. The values, morals, strength, and kindness you instilled in me are the greatest inheritance you could have ever left behind. They are a part of who I am, and they will remain with me forever.”

Rati went on to add, “I only hope that wherever you are, you are at peace, surrounded by light and love. And please know, Papa, that just as you are never far from us, you are never alone either. We miss you every day. We love you forever. i love you Papa Dhirendra Pandey lived happily ever after (19th January 1952-23rd May 2026).”

The photos feature Rati Pandey cherishing memories with her father, including their happy moments together as well as glimpses from his prayer meeting.

Rati Pandey’s father reportedly passed away after battling a kidney-related illness. Sources close to the family had shared that he had been dealing with health complications for a considerable period and was under medical treatment.

--IANS

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