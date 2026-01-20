January 20, 2026 12:49 PM हिंदी

Rasika Dugal spends her birthday amidst ballons, comfy pyjamas & freshly baked bread

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal turned a year older on January 17, and she spent her special day accompanied by her loved ones in the presence of balloons, flowers, cozy pajamas, and freshly baked bread.

Publishing a few glimpses from her laid back birthday celebration, Rasika wrote on her IG, The joy of all things purple, a pair of comfy pyjamas... a freshly baked (and stunningly delicious) Shepu (Dill) bread improvised by @bombayhowrahdiningcar, a balloon with the largest heart @aartimenon, friends dropping in when they could and so many goodies and wishes from everywhere. Thank you everyone. It was a lazy breezy birthday. Just like I wanted it. (sic)"

Towards the end of the post, she joked that her Spotify playlist might declare her 85 very soon.

Work-wise, Rasika will next be seen in the film adaptation of the popular series, “Mirzapur". The movie brings together the original cast from the show, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, along with others.

Made under the direction of Gurmeet Singh, the drama has been backed by Excel Entertainment.

“Mirzapur" revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi (Played by Pankaj Tripathi), a crime boss and businessman, who is also the proverbial ruler of the Mirzapur district.

The primary season of the show saw Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in significant roles, whereas season two did not have Vikrant and Shriya.

Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam were also roped in for the other seasons of "Mirzapur".

Ever since the shoot for the movie commenced, the cast has been sharing several exciting sneak peeks from the set, adding to the buzz for the already highly anticipated flick.

