Rasika Dugal celebrates best actor win for ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’: ‘Eight years, and so many memories’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to share the news of her Best Actor (Series) win for "Delhi Crime Season 3" at the International Film Festival of Melbourne.

Reflecting on the honor, the actress expressed her gratitude to the festival and the entire "Delhi Crime" team. Rasika wrote, “Won Best Actor (series) for #DelhiCrimeSeason3 in Melbourne. Thank you @iffmelbourne for the honour and for a very memorable night To our lovely Delhi Crime team, thank you for making the moments on screen memorable with your incredible talent and making everything off screen lighter with the completely crazy, funny, wonderful people you are Eight years, three seasons, and so many memories. I love being Neeti Singh #BestActorSeries #NeetiSingh.”

The actress posted a video from the award ceremony, where she can be seen accepting the honour and delivering a heartfelt speech. She also shared pictures from the memorable evening, including moments where she posed with the award, along with stills from "Delhi Crime Season 3. "In some of the pictures, she is seen posing alongside Saiyami Kher.

Rasika Dugal portrayed IPS officer Neeti Singh in the acclaimed Netflix crime drama series “Delhi Crime.” Her character was introduced as a trainee officer in the first season and gradually evolved into an ACP. The series also featured Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. She reprised her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of "Delhi Crime", continuing her association with the acclaimed crime drama.

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM 2026) commenced on August 13, 2026, with a grand opening night and star-studded red carpet awards ceremony at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne. The evening saw several prominent names from the Indian film industry, including Rani Mukerji, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Rekha, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal, being recognized with top honours.

--IANS

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