New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Emphasising the broader significance of India-Japan relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations contributes to peace, stability, and economic prosperity worldwide.

In a video message addressing the 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, EAM highlighted cooperation between the two countries through the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and India's vision, MAHASAGAR, aimed at shaping a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, anchored in trust and goodwill and linked by a common strategic outlook, contributes to peace, stability, and economic prosperity, not just for our two nations, but for the world at large. As two major Asian democracies, dynamic market economies, and maritime nations, we are indispensable in shaping a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. We work together on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and Vision MAHASAGAR to this end," EAM stated.

He also stressed the need for India and Japan to strengthen resilient and reliable global supply chains in key sectors amid an evolving geopolitical climate.

"In the current geopolitical climate, both India and Japan recognise the imperative of building resilient and reliable global supply chains in key sectors in addressing issues like connectivity, choke points, and gaps in critical infrastructure," EAM noted.

Recalling Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India in July this year, EAM Jaishankar said that the two countries had outlined an ambitious agenda to further deepen their partnership.

"Our ambition for the relationship was expressed most recently during the visit of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India in July this year. Defence and security cooperation, economic security, energy resilience, technology and innovation, and greater people-to-people connectivity will continue to be focused under our special strategic and global partnership," he noted.

Looking ahead to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, EAM Jaishankar said the occasion would be marked as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons, with young people at the centre of commemorative activities.

"2027 will mark the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. It will be observed as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons, keeping our youth at the heart of various commemorative activities. The historic cricket match between India and Japan on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Nagoya kick-started these celebrations," he highlighted.

EAM Jaishankar also recalled former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's role in shaping the Indo-Pacific as a geostrategic construct, noting that 2027 would mark two decades since the articulation of the vision.

"It was the speech of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that ultimately became the driver of the Indo-Pacific as a geostrategic construct. Next year, we should appropriately mark 20 years of this vision. I wish this forum the very best for productive discussions, and I look forward to benefiting from your ideas and insights," he concluded.

--IANS

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