Rashmika Mandanna wishes sister Shiman & brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda on Sibling day

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures with her sister Shiman Mandanna and brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda on sibling day.

The 'Pushpa' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published a black and white photo with her kid sister Shiman.

"Apparently, it's sibling day so....," read the text on the photograph.

In another Story, Rashmika uploaded a picture with her brother-in-law and Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Rashmika and Anand have enjoyed a great rapport even before the 'Animal' actress's wedding to VD in February this year.

As Rashmika turned 30 on April 5, Anand penned a sweet birthday post for his sister-in-law on social media, saying, “Happy birthday Rushiee..Carry that bag smile and determination with you always… Got your back always.”

Making her first birthday after marriage special, Rashmika and Vijay visited her hometown, Coorg.

During her time there, she relived some precious memories from her childhood by offering prayers at the temple she had grown up visiting and seeing her school from the outside.

Rashmika also met with some of her school friends, who have been an integral part of her journey.

Posting a few stills from her birthday celebration with her loved ones on her social media handle, Rashmika penned, "My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints ) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.. Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever. Met my families who couldn’t be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends."

--IANS

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