June 22, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna drops some tiny moments of happiness with her fur baby Aura

Rashmika Mandanna drops some tiny moments of happiness with her fur baby Aura

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna decided to treat the users with some tiny moments of happiness with her fur baby Aura.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Pushpa' actress dropped a couple of photos and videos with her four-legged friend.

In the primary video from the post, Rashmika was seen showering her pet with a lot of love and affection.

This was followed by a few selfies of the 'Animal' actress, along with a couple of mouth-watering pictures of some sliced raw mangoes, which Rashmika enjoyed.

We could also see Aura calmly sitting next to Rashmika in one of the photos as she lovingly looked at her.

In the last clip, 'The Girlfriend' actress was seen making a keen observation, "All of them look like a girl, long hair, big eyes, long nose ".

"Just me, my baby Aura, raw mangoes and tiny moments of happiness (sic)," read the caption on the post.

For those who do not know, Rashmika is a pet mother to a beloved Cocker Spaniel named Aura.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen leading Rawindra Pulle's 'Mysaa'.

On June 18, the filmmaker took to her Insta Stories and revealed that they have wrapped up the shooting of a song in the film.

He shared a picture of the sets of the song, along with the text "#Mysaa song pack up." The song, picturized on Rashmika, has been choreographed by Brinda.

Before this, in May, Rashmika disclosed that they had concluded a long schedule of the drama in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram, Rashmika posted a pic of the unit and penned, "Guys, a little update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!!"

"And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible. Thank you guys and I'll see you soon again on set," she further wrote.

--IANS

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