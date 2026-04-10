Ranveer Singh recreates ‘Aari Aari Aari’ magic with Khan Saab

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Dhurandhar-The Revenge”, recreated the track “Aari Aari Aari” with Punjabi singer Khaan Saab, who has lent his vocals for the number in Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

Known for belting out numbers such as ‘Zindagi Tere Naal’, ‘Jee Kharda’, ‘Rim Jhim’, ‘Sajna’, ‘Narazagi’ among others, Khan Saab, whose real name is Imran Khan, took to his page on Instagram, where he shared a video featuring him with Ranveer.

In the clip, the two are seen crooning the lines from the revamped version of the 2003 song, originally by the Indo-Danish duo Bombay Rockers.

“Aari Aari Aari @ranveersingh #khansaab,” Khan Saab wrote as the caption.

Punjabi singers took to the comment section and went on to heap praise on the moment.

Singer Jazzy B dropped hearts emojis on the post.

Hans Raj Hans’ son Yuvraaj Hans wrote: Je Baat.

Talking about the film, “Dhurandhar” is a duology and its first instalment released in 2025. It features names such as Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal along with Ranveer.

The film is based on a covert counter-terrorism operation led by India. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The second installment, called Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently and has created a tizzy at the box-office, with several big films changing their release date.

It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline draws loosely on real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, and other events.

--IANS

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