Ranveer Singh faces boycott from FWICE: Future projects to be stalled?

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh after Farhan Akhtar raised a grievance against the 'Dhurandhar' actor following his exit from "Don 3".

FWICE issued a statement saying, "Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWTCE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh."

They went on to add, "FWICE remains open to Meeting with Mr. Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter and to take the issue forward towards arriving at an amicable and final resolution in the interest of both parties.”

Ranveer was roped in as the lead for the third installment in the popular 'Don' franchise. However, he later decided to drop out of the project, just a few days before the film was expected to go on the floor.

Makers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, informed FWICE that they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production.

After Farhan complained to FWICE, they issued several communications to Ranveer asking him to appear before the Federation.

Finally responding to FWICE, Ranveer stated that "FWICE would not be the appropriate forum for the complainants to raise their grievances and further stated that the issues raised were contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum."

In the meantime, it was previously reported that Ranveer had offered to return his signing amount of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment, and in order to make up for the pre-production amount lost by the banner, he had also reportedly offered a stake in his next film, titled "Pralay" for now.

However, any such claims were later denied by the sources close to the production house.

--IANS

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