Harmanpreet Kaur conferred Padma Shri by Prez Murmu

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of her contribution to Indian cricket and her leadership in guiding the Women in Blue to major international success, including a World Cup triumph on home soil.

She was among the select sportspersons honoured this year, alongside India men’s captain Rohit Sharma, making them the only two cricketers to receive the award in the 2026 list.

The honour was presented during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Murmu conferred Padma awards across categories, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. In total, 131 Padma Awards were approved for 2026, with additional recipients to be felicitated in a subsequent phase.

Harmanpreet attended the ceremony in a cream-coloured traditional outfit as she received the prestigious civilian honour.

Her recognition comes after a decorated international career in which she led India through multiple ICC tournaments and ultimately captained the side to a landmark ODI World Cup victory in 2025, where India defeated South Africa in the final to claim their maiden title. The triumph marked a defining moment in her fifth World Cup appearance, ending years of near misses on the global stage.

Earlier, when the list of awardees was announced, Harmanpreet expressed her gratitude in a video shared by her Women’s Premier League (WPL) team Mumbai Indians, describing the moment as deeply significant for her family.

“My dad got a call from President House. This year I'm going to get the Padma Shri Award. I think it's a very big moment for me. And I'm happy that, you know, before me my parents got to know,” Harmanpreet Kaur had said in a video shared by the franchise.

She also acknowledged Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the honours list, adding, “Many many congratulations to [Rohit] also. We have seen how, you know, he has been really working hard and I think it's a great moment for him.”

--IANS

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