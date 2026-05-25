Miley Cyrus calls herself a ‘logical wild card’

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has shared that she likes to be "reliably unpredictable". The 33-year-old singer said that she's not "super into astrology".

The singer-songwriter has described herself as a "logical wild card", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The chart-topping singer, who will celebrate her next birthday in November, told ‘Variety’, "I’m a Sagittarius. My sisters are Capricorns. I love Scorpios, Sagittariuses and Capricorns, that whole trifecta. I’m not super into astrology, but I know, by the book, what that means. I’m kind of a logical wild card, if that makes sense”.

She further mentioned, “I like to do something bold but also do my own math about it. I want to know what I want before I make a choice. But anything I say could be out the window tomorrow. I like to be reliably unpredictable”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Miley emerged as a teen idol with her portrayal of Miley Stewart in the Disney series Hannah Montana between 2006 and 2011. And she has observed that "Hannah was like Mickey Mouse in her own way".

Asked what advice she'd give to her on-screen character, she said, "I mean, Hannah feels like she’s got it all figured out. I would tell her to definitely ditch the Season 1 wig and tell Disney that, you know, you get what you pay for! And then the other thing is, because I was her, I didn’t realise how important and how impactful she actually was. Hannah was like Mickey Mouse in her own way, she made people feel like they got this little piece of magic. I would want Hannah to ground into the Miley Stewart and know that that magic is from deep within. It’s not about the wig and the boots and the music. It’s about who you are underneath all that”.

Earlier this year, Miley revealed that she willed the Hannah Montana anniversary special "into existence". The singer started discussing the prospect of making a 20th anniversary special before being approached about the idea.

--IANS

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