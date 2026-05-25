Minhajul Abedin set for unopposed entry as BCB director from Chattogram

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin is poised to become a Category 1 director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the Election Commission finalised the candidates' list on Monday, following the withdrawal deadline.

With Shariful Islam's nomination withdrawn, only Minhajul and Moin Uddin Chowdhury remain for the two director positions in the Chattogram division, making their unopposed election likely.

Minhajul, a veteran in Bangladesh cricket administration after his playing days, has held multiple roles within the BCB, including long-term positions as selector and chief selector. He is presently part of the BCB’s ad-hoc committee.

“It's a great privilege to join BCB as a director but along with that my responsibility increased a lot. After retirement I joined the board and worked in different capacities and now will try to share those experiences in the board room. Since I am from Chattogram, I will try to revive Chattogram's cricket. Regional cricket first started in Chattogram and we will try to revive regional cricket again,” Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Monday.

The Election Commission's final list confirms that most divisions in Category 1 have already declared unopposed candidates, with only a few regions holding elections. Khulna will have a three-way race for two seats, and Barishal will see a direct contest for one position. The elections are set for June 7.

In other divisions, results have been decided without the need for a vote. Representatives from Dhaka, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Rajshahi divisions have already been declared elected unopposed under Category 1. Additionally, Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir is also expected to enter unopposed under Category 3.

In the club category (Category 2), competition remains tight even after two withdrawals: Lutfur Rahman of Legends of Rupganj and Mahmudur Rahman of Old Dhaka Cricketers stepped out of the race. Sixteen candidates now remain in contention for 12 director positions.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has a total of 25 directors, including 12 elected from Dhaka clubs, 10 from regional and district councils, one representing institutions and former players, and two appointed by the National Sports Council. The elected members will choose the next BCB president. Since most positions have been filled unopposed, the upcoming election is likely to center on a few contested seats rather than a large, competitive race for the entire board.

--IANS

vi/