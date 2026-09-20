Ranveer-Deepika welcome baby no 2: 'Dhurandhar' maker Aditya Dhar says 'Pehle Lakshmi, ab Saraswati'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed baby number two on Saturday.

As soon as the happy announcement was made that the duo have become parents to their second daughter, lovely wishes started pouring in from all sides.

However, the comment from Ranveer's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' maker, Aditya Dhar, stood out.

The filmmaker shared, "Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world (sic)."

On September 19, Ranveer and Deepika made the happy announcement on social media with a joint post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer".

Wishing the happy parents on their new journey, actor Vicky Kaushal commented, "God bless! Congratulations."

Alia Bhatt reacted with red heart, evil eye, sun and dance emoticons.

Kriti Sanon shared, "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! (red heart emojis). Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing."

"Congratulations Girls are the best," penned veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comment section, "Such great news…. Many many congratulations!!!!!! Loads love to Dua & Dua’s baby sister."

Soman Kapoor shared, "What a dream...congratulations"

Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Lots of love and blessings".

Ranveer and Deepika were seen taking blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, a day before the delivery. The couple had offered prayers at the famous temple just before welcoming elder daughter Dua as well.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy in April this year. They posted a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

After being in a relationship for several years, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

--IANS

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