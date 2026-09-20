Adani Ahmedabad Marathon unveils official jersey for landmark 10th edition

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (IANS) The official jersey for the landmark 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon was unveiled in front of fitness enthusiasts and members of Ahmedabad’s running community.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has been a part of the Global Marathon Event List of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) since 2022, while its race routes continue to be certified by the Athletics Federation of India. The landmark 10th edition will once again begin at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, taking runners along the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront and past some of Ahmedabad’s most recognisable landmarks.

The event will be held on November 29, 2026, with four race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km.

Designed in partnership with sportswear partner Reebok, the jersey celebrates a decade of the marathon and the remarkable growth of an event that has brought together an ever-growing community of runners in Ahmedabad and beyond.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown significantly since its inaugural edition, with more than 24,000 participants taking part in the previous edition. From a city marathon, the event has evolved into a major annual sporting occasion, bringing together elite athletes, amateur runners, fitness enthusiasts, families and communities through a shared passion for running.

The partnership with Reebok brings together the marathon’s decade-long legacy with the sportswear brand’s expertise and connection with the running community. The jersey has been designed to capture the movement, energy and spirit of race day, while reflecting the journey that every runner undertakes.

The jersey features flowing lines across its surface, representing the continuous motion of every stride and every kilometre covered on race day. A gradient transitioning from blue to purple and magenta captures the changing emotions of a runner’s journey, from the calm and anticipation before the start, through the intensity of the race, to the celebration of crossing the finish line.

Running through the design is a distinctive tricolour contour, bringing the spirit of the Indian flag into the jersey and connecting the race with its core purpose, #Run4OurSoldiers. The contour represents the collective journey of thousands of runners coming together to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. It also carries forward the sense of national pride that has been intrinsic to the marathon’s identity, turning the jersey into more than race-day apparel but a visual expression of the cause that runners come together for each year.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon and Reebok identities feature prominently on the jersey, bringing together the marathon’s decade-long legacy with the expertise and sporting heritage of its sportswear partner. The collaboration reflects Reebok’s connection with running and active lifestyles while giving the 10th-edition jersey a distinct identity rooted in the marathon’s purpose and the spirit of Ahmedabad.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “The beauty of a marathon is that it brings everyone together. Over the last decade, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown to welcome runners from across Gujarat and the country, and that community is at the heart of the event. The jersey is an important part of that experience because people wear it with pride. We are delighted to have Reebok bring this vibrant design to life and to unveil it at Palladium Ahmedabad.”

At the heart of the marathon is its core initiative, #Run4OurSoldiers, which gives participants an opportunity to pay tribute to the courage, dedication and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces every year. Through the initiative, the marathon brings together citizens and members of the Armed Forces in a shared expression of gratitude and solidarity, with a major portion of the proceeds going towards their welfare.

Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, said, “Running is becoming an increasingly important part of India’s sporting culture, and a key opportunity for Reebok’s growth in the country. Our partnership with the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is an exciting step in that journey, giving Reebok the opportunity to connect meaningfully with a highly committed, fitness-first community. With Reebok as the official jersey partner, we are not just showing up on race day; we are becoming a visible part of the runner’s journey, from the start line to the finish."

--IANS

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