October 01, 2026 4:48 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shirodkar returns to learning Kathak after 35 years, recalls first learning from legendary Gopi Krishna

Shilpa Shirodkar returns to learning Kathak After 35 Years, recalls first learning from legendary Gopi Krishna

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar returned to learning the classical dance form Kathak after 35 years.

Revisiting the dance form she first learned from legendary Kathak dancer and choreographer Gopi Krishna, she shared a glimpse of her return to the dance floor.

Shilpa posted a video on her social media account, in which she is seen performing a Kathak sequence. The actress performed a ‘toda’ from the elementary level of the dance form, moving to the rhythm of the tabla and Kathak ‘bols’.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, “Back on the floor after 35 years at the very school where I learned Kathak from Gopi Krishna ji. So much nostalgia, familiar rhythms and an overflowing heart. So grateful to dance again! #ShilpaShirodkar #Kathak”

In the video, Shilpa can be seen dressed in a white chikankari outfit with red churidar-style bottoms and ghungroos with hundreds of bells tied around her ankles.

She is seen performing Kathak movements and rhythmic footwork while following the beats of the tabla and the accompanying bols.

Talking about the legendary dancer Gopi Krishna, the choreographer and actor was one of the prominent figures in Indian classical dance and Hindi cinema. Gopi Krishna was trained in Kathak and later went on to choreograph many Hindi films.

Talking about Shilpa Shirodkar, she began her acting career with Bhrashtachar in 1989 and went on to become one of the prominent actresses of the 1990s.

Her filmography includes Kishan Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan, Pehchaan, Mrityu Dand, Jai Hind and Gaja Gamini, among many others.

She also shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Hum and Khuda Gawah, while working with actors including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty during her career.

Shilpa also went on to feature in popular song sequences including ‘Sanam Mere Sanam’ from Hum and ‘Chhatri Na Khol Barsaat Mein’ from Gopi Kishan.

Interestingly, Shilpa had recently recalled that she was considered for the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ song from Dil Se.. opposite Shah Rukh Khan, although the role eventually went to Malaika Arora.

After stepping away from films for more than a decade, Shilpa returned to the spotlight with her appearance on Bigg Boss 18. She has since been seen taking on new projects, including Jatadhara.

–IANS

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