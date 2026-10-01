Asian Games: ‘Playing for India, especially for a medal, hits different,’ says Ishan Kishan

Nisshin, Oct 1 (IANS) Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan admitted that representing the country at the Asian Games brings a unique kind of pressure that is different from playing regular international fixtures, adding that the quest of clinching a medal creates a distinct, heart-felt emotion in the entire squad.

At the Korogi Sports Park, Kishan hit a magnificent 80 that propelled India to post 169 and clinch a convincing victory by bundling out Sri Lanka for just 45 in the semi-finals. "To be very honest, I was thinking about this and it does make a difference in your heart, at least, when you're playing for India, especially when it's about the medal. It's not just a thing where you're related to the BCCI - it's always about India here.

“There are so many flags going around and so many people cheering for you. So you get that feeling inside, though you don't show it. But I think you get that feeling like this is a different kind of thing, even if we have a very good side and we have those bowlers and batters. But still, I feel there's a bit of more pressure here, to be very honest," Kishan said in the post-match press conference.

Navigating a pitch laden with visible cracks, Kishan highlighted the importance of a set batter staying through the innings to post a winning total, especially given India's formidable spin attack.

"I think it was very important for us to get to that total. First, you target, when you go in, you do know how much total is needed on this kind of wicket, especially having those spinners in your side, you need to at least get 150 odd runs on this pitch to just be on the safer side. So the goal was simple, just to reach anyhow to 150 and I was just playing those shots which were needed at that point of time," he added.

Detailing the team's tactical approach on a surface that tested even established batters, Kishan added, "I think it's very tricky, to be very honest. I was not feeling so confident in the middle, but like our team, we had a team meeting and we had a plan.

“Any one batsman who is set in the middle is supposed to be there and play till all the 20 overs because that is the best way he can score big runs and help the team get to a certain total because I felt someone coming in and suddenly, if you ask him to just go for big shots or you ask him to get those runs going, it's very difficult for him to get those things. But at the same time, like we discussed, one batter in the middle, if he is set, just try and score big runs."

Asked whether the unpredictable nature of such tracks makes a high-stakes final feel like a lottery, Kishan dismissed the notion. "No, it actually doesn't. Cricket is all about, you get out in one good ball and it just changes the whole scenario of the game.

“So you have to be very aware of the situation, what the pitch is going to do, what you are planning to do, what the team requires. So especially on these wickets, I feel it's more about your team goals other than your individual goals. So we just focus on those little things."

With India setting up a gold medal clash against Pakistan, to be played on Saturday, Kishan insisted the squad is focused on keeping things simple rather than getting weighed down by the occasion. "I think just keeping it simple, as you don't think so much. We played today; we know the conditions are not going to be so easy, especially when they are also a spinner-friendly team.

“At the same time, you know, you just don't think like what's going to happen after two days. You just keep calm, you play your shots, you are in the moment and just enjoy those crunch moments," he said.

Off the field, Kishan expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality in Japan and the seamless support from local organizers and volunteers despite language barriers. "I think it's been lovely. Everyone has been so sweet. They've been very helpful, especially going around here and there, though there's a language barrier.

“But I've seen all the locals here trying to help us get to wherever we want to go, trying to be like on their toes and help us with whatever we need in the match during the game as well. If I speak, they were all there, whatever we needed; they were on their toes – doing everything for us and even for those little things you can't like talk about.

“But you feel very good when you see people helping you out here, especially when you are in some other company and country. Sometimes it's not their job as well, but still they're trying to help us. So that's a very big thing for us. Japan is lovely. I think I just decided I'll come here with my family once I get married."

Acknowledging the vocal Indian diaspora that continues to turn up in large numbers across venues, Kishan expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. "No, I think the support which we get, the best thing is that wherever we go in this world, I think Indian supporters are always there and we always have that extra bit of backing from the supporters.

“So we are always starting the game with a little bit of an upper hand. But at the same time, all I can say is I'm very thankful to each and every one coming from far away, coming here to support us. Even if we're losing, even if we are winning, it doesn't matter to them.

“It's just their support - like they come here, they cheer for us. They keep making sure all our players are in a comfort zone and that is the most important thing and we are really thankful to them," he concluded.

--IANS

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