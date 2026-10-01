October 01, 2026 4:46 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar, Lankan ruling party leader hold discussions on strengthening ties

EAM Jaishankar, Lankan ruling party leader hold discussions on strengthening ties

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of the Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, and the accompanying delegation from Sri Lanka on Thursday, holding discussions on strengthening friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

"A pleasure to meet Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna General Secretary Mr. Tilvin Silva and his delegation from Sri Lanka this morning. Had a good discussion on strengthening our deep bonds of friendship. As a trusted partner, India will always support Sri Lanka’s progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the Sri Lankan delegation, exchanging perspectives on governance and public service.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, Rekha Gupta stated, "Had a productive interaction with a delegation from Sri Lanka’s ruling political party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by General Secretary Mr Tilvin Silva, along with Smt Chandrika Adikari, MP Shri Aboobucker Athambawa, Shri Kabilan Suntharamoorthy and Ms Kalpana Madhubhashini."

"We exchanged perspectives on governance and public service. Discussions on Delhi Government’s key achievements, best practices and ten major initiatives reflected how people-centric governance is bringing meaningful change to everyday lives. The delegation also shared similar initiatives and governance experiences from Sri Lanka," she added.

Gupta noted that India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and close people-to-people bonds and such exchanges deepen mutual understanding and further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-charge Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale and Ashwin Johar from the Foreign Affairs Department were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Acquino Vimal, Additional Secretary for the United Nations Economic and Social (UNES) Division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Tilani Silva, Legal Advisor to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting in Colombo on September 29-30, with talks focussed on bilateral matters and maritime issues.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka stated, "Dr. Acquino Vimal, Additional Secretary (UNES), MEA, and Ms. Tilani Silva, Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, held discussions on maritime issues and exchanged views on bilateral matters and cooperation in multilateral fora in Colombo on 29–30 September 2026."

On Monday, India sent about three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system.

EAM Jaishankar said that a consignment of anti-tuberculosis medicines was sent to Colombo aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

"India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system. About three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an IAF C130J," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach claims silver in men’s 97kg Greco Roman

Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach claims silver in men’s 97kg Greco Roman

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Swachh Bharat Mission: Indian cities deploy AI, EVs and digital platforms to modernise sanitation

Fire should be in your heart, says India captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of men’s hockey final in the Asian Games 2026 in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Games: Fire should be in your heart, says captain Harmanpreet ahead of men’s hockey final

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Abhay Jodhpurkar reveals he recorded his National Award-winning song ‘Navasachi Gauri Maz’ in 2 sessions

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

Centre launches National PNG Drive 3.0 to boost natural gas in India's energy mix

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

One year of TEPA: India-EFTA trade pact opens new opportunities for Indian exporters, says Piyush Goyal

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Rubina Dilaik explores Ladakh culture with Hina Khan and family, says ‘we felt completely at home’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

Niki Walia reveals industry perception became her ‘biggest obstacle’: ‘You just can’t look poor’

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations

FSSAI suspends licences of two food firms over serious hygiene, safety violations

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives