August 01, 2025 9:32 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji dedicates her 1st National Award to all ‘incredible mothers’

Rani Mukerji dedicates her 1st National Award to all ‘incredible mothers’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who was honoured with her first National Award on Friday, has reacted to her big win at the National Awards this year. The actress was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actress for her work in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30 year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood”.

The actress said that for her, this award is also a validation of her 30 year body of work, her dedication to my craft with which she feels a deeply spiritual connection and her passion for cinema and the film industry.

She further mentioned, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional.. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this”.

“It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years. Your unconditional love and support is everything that I have ever needed to stay motivated, to show up at work every day and to deliver performances that have entertained you. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. So, without you I would be nobody today”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Vikrant Massey dedicates his National Award to marginalised people in society

Vikrant Massey dedicates his National Award to marginalised people in society

Amateur Riders’ Club's Stasya Pandya qualifies for Junior National Equestrian Championships that was organized via the Regional Equestrian League (REL) held at the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) in Bangalore. Photo credit: ARC

ARC's Stasya Pandya qualifies for Junior National Equestrian Championships

Activist seeks collaboration with Indian companies to unlock 'vast potential' of Balochistan

Activist seeks collaboration with Indian companies to unlock 'vast potential' of Balochistan

Bangladesh: Student leader arrested over charges of extortion (File image)

Bangladesh: Student leader arrested over charges of extortion

Seven Baloch civilians latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Seven Baloch civilians latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Adah Sharma reflects on life-changing journey with ‘The Kerala Story’ after film wins two National Awards

Adah Sharma reflects on life-changing journey with ‘The Kerala Story’ after film wins two National Awards

Seriously concerned, deplore situation in Myanmar: Japan (File image)

Seriously concerned, deplore situation in Myanmar: Japan

Siraj and Prasidh pick three wickets each to lead India’s fightback, reduce England to 215/7 at tea on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Oval in London on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Siraj and Prasidh pick three wickets each to lead India’s fightback, leave England at 215/7

Mob rule has replaced rule of law in Bangladesh under Yunus: Awami League (File image)

Mob rule has replaced rule of law in Bangladesh under Yunus: Awami League

Pakistan: Senior lawyer shot dead in Karachi (File image)

Pakistan: Senior lawyer shot dead in Karachi