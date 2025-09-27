Rani, Kajol & Ayan Mukerji come together for the Durga Puja festivities

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) As Durga Puja season has commenced, keeping up with the tradition, actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were seen indulging in the festivities during their visit to the Puja pandal on Saturday.

Kajol looked as stunning as ever in a cream silk saree, which she paired with a red blouse. Accompanying her, Rani exuded charm and grace in a white sari, with a floral border and a matching blouse.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also posed with the two divas during the festivities. The 'Brahmastra' maker opted for a white kurta pajama for the occasion.

Kajol's actress sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, also graced the event in a lemon saree.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Tanishaa remembered her late uncle, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March this year.

It was Deb Mukherjee who used to organize the Durga Puja pandal every year.

Speaking to IANS, Tanishaa revealed that this year, it would be a little difficult for their family to attend the puja.

She shared, "It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward."

Tanishaa revealed that Deb Mukherjee wished for the Durga Puja to be more grand every year, and, honoring his wishes, they are planning a lot of things on social media this year.

The 'Neal 'n' Nikki' actress added that Deb Mukherjee wanted more people to be given food on Durga Puja, so this year, they aim to feed a large number of people during the festivities.

Ayan's father and Kajol, Rani, and Tanishaa's uncle passed away on March 14 this year, at the age of 83.

