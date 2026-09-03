Randeep Hooda wishes birthday to his mom & niece: Both precious to me

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda used social media to pen a lovely birthday wish for his two 'laughing partners' - his mother and his niece.

Revealing that both of them are his source of art and joy, Hooda dropped two happy pictures on his IG, one with his mother and the other one with his niece.

The 'Sarabjit' actor said that despite coming from two different generations, both the ladies hold an extremely precious place in his heart.

He penned, "Happy Birthday to my mother @hooda_asha and niece @sangwan_sana. My two laughing partners and sources of joy and art. Two generations, born on the same day, yet, two very different kinds of love, but both equally precious to me. (Red heart emoji) Love you (Smiling face with kisses emojis) (sic)."

Hooda takes to social media time and again to express his love and admiration for his loved ones.

Meanwhile, as Hooda celebrated his 50th birthday on August 20 this year, his actress-wife Lin Laishram compiled a sweet wish for 'Nyomica ke Papa’.

She uploaded a couple of images and clips of Hooda with their newborn daughter Nyomica and shared, “Happy birthday to Nyomica ke Papa, May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless and may you never have to count the calories. May there be many more homes in jungles, farms to wander through and adventures in every corner of the world.”

“May you never lose that beautiful innocence or that edge, curiosity and enthusiasm that makes you, you. May your life always be filled with abundance, good friends, happy family, laughter and lots of love. Here’s to all the places we’ve been, all the memories we’ve made, and all the places still waiting for us. I love you," the heartfelt wish read further.

Professionally, Hooda will next be seen headlining the epic war drama 'Operation Khukri'.

The 'Highway' actor has secured the official movie rights to 'Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad' by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

--IANS

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