Randeep Hooda talks about his passion for wildlife photography on World Endangered Species Day

Randeep Hooda talks about his passion for wildlife photography on World Endangered Species Day

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) On World Endangered Species Day, actor Randeep Hooda opened up about his deep passion for wildlife photography.

Known for his intense roles on screen, Hooda revealed that capturing the beauty of endangered animals through his lens has been his passion for the past few years. Sharing insights into his love for nature, the 'Jaat' actor emphasized the importance of conservation and raising awareness about threatened species. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a couple of photos featuring tigers. He also posted an image of himself holding a big camera while capturing wildlife animals.

For the caption, Randeep penned a lengthy note that read, “It’s a finely balanced and sensitive ecosystem that we call Mother Earth. One species disappearing will lead to many affected or worse, ceasing to exist. On Endangered Species Day let’s appreciate and be conscious of this beauty of an interdependence.”

“If the current set of endangered species are not conserved, humans will become the same in the future !! My relation with the nature and my love for capturing the beauty of nature and those that inhabit it started years ago. There’s a great feeling in being close and respectfully observing and capturing these magnificent creatures, and each time it makes me feel that if only humans learn that co-existing is the only truth we should know of. With my friend @saroshlodhi in the last pic, capturing wildlife together since many years…”

World Endangered Species Day is observed annually on the third Friday of May, which this year falls on May 16. The day highlights the many species at risk due to human impact, habitat destruction, climate change, and poaching.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s action drama “Jaat” alongside Sunny Deol. In the film, he played the role of ruthless antagonist Ranatunga.

