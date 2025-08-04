Sona Comstar’s Q1 net profit falls 12 pc to Rs 124.7 crore, revenue down 4 pc

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, also known as Sona Comstar, on Monday reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 124.7 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 142 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

The company’s total revenue from operations fell 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 854 crore from Rs 893 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 206 crore, down 17.4 per cent from Rs 251 crore a year earlier, while margins slipped to 24.1 per cent from 28.1 per cent in the same quarter previous year.

Despite the decline in quarterly earnings, shares of Sona Comstar closed 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 443 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sona BLW is a leading Indian automotive technology company that designs, manufactures, and supplies systems and components for both electrified and non-electrified powertrains.

It is a major global player in the electric vehicle market, with expertise in driveline and traction motor solutions, and also operates a railway equipment division supplying brakes and couplers.

The company has manufacturing and assembly plants, research and development centres, and engineering facilities across India, the United States, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Its product portfolio includes precision-forged gears, differential assemblies, starter motors, traction motors, and other critical vehicle components.

Sona Comstar serves top global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, and John Deere.

Established in 1995 as Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings, the company rebranded as Sona BLW Precision Forgings and expanded its global footprint.

In 2019, it acquired Comstar Automotive, a manufacturer of starting and charging systems, to broaden its product range and strengthen its market position.

--IANS

pk