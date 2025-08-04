Emotional Hina Khan thanks Rocky Jaiswal for his support: 'Marrying a woman with all her flaws'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan thanked husband Rocky Jaiswal for his unwavering support during her battle with cancer.

These two are currently participating in the couple's reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga” alongside Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmed.

The recently released promo of the reality show shows an emotional Hina revealing that when someone is undergoing an emotional journey, things get difficult for their partners as well.

Showing her gratitude towards her hubby, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress was heard saying, "He does a lot for me. When you are going through an emotional journey, it is also very difficult for your partner. Marrying a woman with all her flaws."

Expressing his love for his better half, Rocky pitched in, saying, "If flaws look like this, I will marry her ten more times."

Additionally, during the premiere episode of "Pati Patni Aur Panga”, Hina looked back at Rocky's relentless support.

"If there's one person I can see in my father's place, it's Rocky. The last one and a half years have been very difficult and there have been lots of ups and downs in the journey, but he stood by me selflessly," she shared.

In the meantime, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hina and Rocky revealed how they’ve learned to manage ego in their relationship.

Speaking about navigating ego in a relationship, the lovebirds shared insights into what keeps their bond strong.

Talking to IANS, Rocky said, “Ego destroys relationships.”

To this, Hina added, “Absolutely. In the beginning, small ego clashes can happen, but as you grow together, you realize that love and understanding are more important than self-importance.”

With Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as the hosts, "Pati Patni Aur Panga” premiered on Colors TV on August 2.

--IANS

pm/