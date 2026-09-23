Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Singer and composer Thomson Andrews shared his experience of reuniting with Pritam for the 'Rangiyara' track in Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan'.

Praising Pritam, he said that he admires him for giving the artist creative freedom to explore, giving them the opportunity to come up with something unique.

Speaking about working with Pritam, Thomson said, “Working with Pritam da is always an amazing experience. What I truly value about him is the trust he places in the artists he works with and the creative freedom he gives me as an artist within the film music framework, which is truly valuable. He gives you the confidence to explore, experiment and bring something of your own to the music."

He further credited Pritam for bringing him on board 'Haiwaan', providing him with the opportunity to work with a celebrated filmmaker like Priyadarshan.

“Because of Pritam da, I got the wonderful opportunity to be a part of Priyadarshan sir’s Haiwaan. That is something I am genuinely grateful for. To be associated with a project like this and to have my creative contribution become a part of its music is a very special feeling. More than anything, I am thankful for the faith Pritam da has shown in me and the opportunities he continues to give me,” he shared.

Thomson added that he got to explore another side of his craft by writing the lyrics to the English section of 'Rangiyara'.

He stated that professional associations like these allow him to constantly push his creative boundaries.

“For me, music has never been restricted to one particular role. Whether I am singing, composing, arranging or writing, I love discovering something new with every project. Rangiyara gave me that opportunity once again. I am very excited for audiences to experience the song in the film and hear how the English section comes together as part of the overall musical narrative,” Thomson added.

Thomson previously collaborated with Pritam in 'Cocktail 2'.

--IANS

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