ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have stepped up preparations for the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season as the Islanders begin a new chapter under head coach Manolo Marquez.

With the new season set to begin on October 10, Marquez and his coaching staff are using the ongoing pre-season to work on tactical structures, physical conditioning and the playing principles they want the team to adopt.

The Spanish coach said the pre-season has provided an important opportunity for the players to understand his expectations and develop better relationships on the pitch.

“Pre-season is a very important period because it gives us the opportunity to work on many aspects of our game and, most importantly, for the players to understand what we want from them. We are working on our physical condition, our tactical ideas, and the relationships between the players. The attitude and commitment from the squad have been positive, and now we want to continue building a strong foundation for the season,” Marquez said.

The change in coaching staff has also brought a fresh challenge for the players, with midfielder Brandon Fernandes saying the squad has responded positively to Marquez’s arrival.

“It is a new beginning for us, and we are enjoying the process of working with Coach Manolo. He has a lot of experience in Indian football, and we are learning his ideas and understanding what he expects from us,” Brandon said.

“There is a lot of ambition within the group, and we want to compete at the top and fight for trophies. But right now, the focus is on working hard every day, improving as a team and making sure we are ready for the start of the season,” he added.

Mumbai City FC will continue their pre-season work in the coming weeks as Marquez looks to build cohesion within the squad ahead of the new ISL campaign.

The Islanders have won the ISL League and ISL Cup double in the 2020-21 season, followed by the ISL League Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24.

--IANS

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