Ranbir Kapoor’s first poster from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer & SLB directorial ‘Love & War’ unveiled

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) The first poster of Ranbir Kapoor from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War unveiled on Thursday, further offering the first official glimpse of the actor from the much-awaited film.

The poster features Ranbir in a rugged look, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark visible on his shirt.

The actor is seen sporting a serious expression, with the caption stating,, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt.”

Love & War will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The unveiling comes after the film recently completed its shoot.

The project, which stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has now moved into the post-production stage ahead of its January 2027 theatrical release.

Love & War was initially announced for a Christmas 2025 release. Its release was subsequently pushed, with March 20, 2026 being the earlier announced date before the makers confirmed January 21, 2027 as the new release date.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War brings Ranbir, Alia and Vicky together in the lead roles. The film is described as an epic romantic drama set against the backdrop of war.

Reports indicate that Ranbir and Vicky play Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia’s character. However, the makers have kept much of the storyline and character details under wraps, as of yet.

The film marks Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor made his Bollywood debut with the filmmaker’s Saawariya in 2007.

Alia previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Love & War marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the director.

–IANS

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