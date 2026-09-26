Asian Games: ‘Khali pet gold jita hai,’ says captain Pawan Sehrawat after India’s kabaddi triumph

Aichi, Sep 26 (IANS) The India men’s kabaddi team player and opening ceremony flag-bearer Pawan Sehrawat revealed that the players kept their focus firmly on the final and even waited to eat properly until after securing gold, saying, “Khali pet gold jita hai”, after the defending champions defeated Iran 40-34 to successfully retain their Asian Games title on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS after the thrilling final, Pawan said the players were aware of the magnitude of the occasion and remained eager for the decisive contest despite having prepared well.

“I was very excited about the match. I was very excited about what was going to happen in the match in the evening. Even if we know that we are playing well, we have practised well. But until the result comes, it stays in the mind. Those 40 minutes were important,” Pawan told IANS.

The Indian team eventually prevailed in a fiercely contested final at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, completing an unbeaten campaign and securing its ninth Asian Games gold medal in men’s kabaddi.

India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but produced a strong second-half display to turn the match around. Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal spearheaded the attack, while Sumit and Jaideep made crucial interventions in defence.

India eventually established a five-point lead after Arjun got past Iran captain Fazel Atrachali and set up an All-Out with 10 minutes remaining. Sumit then produced a decisive tackle on Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh, while Rahul Sethpal made another important defensive contribution late in the match.

Pawan said the emotional tension surrounding the final made the 40 minutes particularly significant for the players. He also revealed that none of the players ate any food before the final. “Everyone is emotional, so I get emotional at such moments. And it was that once the 40 minutes are over, we will eat and drink well. Not just one, but after that gold has come,” he said.

The kabaddi star also spoke about the significance of the victory for India’s medal tally, saying the team was trying to keep track of the country’s position during the competition.

“We were seeing on the way that if our two golds are added, then where will we go? Till that time, as far as I could see, we were in sixth. And since then, we have not used the mobile properly. I don't know which number we will have in our medal tally,” he said.

Pawan also credited his coach Randhir Sehrawat for his success and dedicated the gold medal to him. “I would like to dedicate it to my coach Randhir Sehrawat. Because it is because of him that this medal has come to me,” he said.

He also urged the government to consider the Dronacharya Award for his coach, saying several Arjuna Award-winning players had trained under him.

Pawan, who carried the Indian flag alongside Manu Bhaker at the opening ceremony, also praised Japan and its people. “Japan is very beautiful. For me, Japan has created history. I was a flag bearer. I was with such a good athlete, Manu Bhaker. For me, it is a miracle,” he said.

--IANS

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