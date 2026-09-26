Asian Games: ‘My dream has come true today,’ says captain Sunil Kumar after kabaddi gold

Aichi, Sep 26 (IANS) India men’s kabaddi captain Sunil Kumar said his dream of winning Asian Games gold had come true after leading the team to a thrilling 40-34 victory over Iran in the final and successfully defending its title in Aichi on Saturday.

Sunil, who dedicated the triumph to his coach Bhupender Malik, elder brother Vijender Malik and Indian fans, said the team’s eight-month preparation under the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) played a crucial role in the campaign.

“I have won the gold medal. I have worked hard for it. For the last eight months, AKFI and SAI had started our camp. They had worked very hard. They were confident because AKFI had given us such a good team,” Sunil told IANS.

India and Iran were locked in a tense battle throughout the first half, with Iran taking an 18-17 lead into the break. The defending champions responded strongly after half-time, with Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal leading the attack while Sunil, Sumit and Jaideep anchored the defence.

India eventually created a decisive advantage when Arjun got past Iran captain Fazel Atrachali to set up an All-Out, giving the defending champions a five-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Sumit then produced a crucial tackle on Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh, while Rahul Sethpal made an important intervention in the closing stages as India kept Iran at bay to seal the 40-34 win.

Sunil dedicated the gold to the two people who had supported him throughout his career. “My Guruji, Shri Bhupender Malik. My elder brother, Shri Vijender Malik. I dedicate it to both of them because they have supported me since my childhood. And they are still with me,” he said.

The captain also remembered the Indian fans who prayed for the team during the campaign. “I dedicate it to all the Indian fans who have prayed for us, who have gone to the temple. I dedicate it to all of them,” Sunil said.

Sunil also backed the push for kabaddi’s inclusion in the Olympic programme, pointing to the sport’s growing reach across the world. “We want kabaddi to be included in the Olympics because it is a very interesting game. Players get a chance to play again and again. Many countries have started playing now. So we want it to be included in the Olympics,” he said.

The captain also credited the coaching staff for keeping the players confident and said the team drew inspiration from the coaches’ constant encouragement. “They always say, ‘Jai Hanuman, Jai Hanuman.’ Hanuman Ji is with us. And they are right. Hanuman Ji was with us. And the team won the gold,” he said.

India’s victory secured its ninth Asian Games gold medal in men’s kabaddi and extended its reign as continental champions.

Devank Dalal, who played a key role in India’s attacking unit, said the victory fulfilled a long-held dream. “First of all, I would like to thank God. My dream has come true today. The team played very well, and we are taking the gold medal home,” Devank told IANS.

He dedicated the medal to kabaddi players competing in India and abroad and hoped they could eventually win the sport’s biggest prize at the Olympics. “I would like to dedicate it to all the players who are playing in the cup, whether in India or abroad. I would like them to play well and perform well. I would like them to win the cup at the Olympics,” he said.

Devank added that his family was delighted with the victory and revealed that he had already spoken to his parents and uncle after the final. “I have spoken to my father, mother and uncle. They are all very happy. They have played very well. Now I will go home and have a good programme,” he said.

He also welcomed the Indian government’s support for athletes and hoped players across countries would receive greater recognition.

“The Indian government favours the players. I hope that every country respects the players and raises their honour, so that the players can grow and perform well,” Devank said.

--IANS

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