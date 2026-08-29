Ranbir Kapoor joins sisters Riddhima Kapoor, Natasha Nanda for virtual Rakhi celebration

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor made sure he didn’t miss out on Rakhi with his sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda as he joined them over a video call to celebrate the occasion.

Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, re-shared a picture originally posted by Natasha, who is the daughter of late star Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda.

In the image, Natasha is seen smiling, Ranbir could be seen showing his Rakhis by raising his arm and Riddhima could be seen on a smaller video-call screen looking towards the camera.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters of all ages tie an amulet, called the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers.

Speaking about work, Ranbir is currently keeping very busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited love saga, 'Love & War'. He will be seen sharing screen space with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love & War' will reportedly revolve around two army officers (Played by Ranbir and Vicky) whose lives and loyalties end up getting mixed with a woman (Played by Alia), leading to a complicated love triangle.

This is not the first time Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia.

The two were first seen together in “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, a fantasy action adventure film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan in a special roles.

The film drew inspiration from Hindu mythology as it followed the tale of an orphaned boy musician Shiva gifted with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. He attempts to prevent the strongest of the astras, the Brahmastra, from falling into the hands of dark forces that share a history with him.

--IANS

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