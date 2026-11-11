Ramesh Thilak-starrer F6 Building Ivory Street’s first look released

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) The makers of director Abhay Sankar's upcoming bilingual horror thriller ‘F6 Building Ivory Street’, featuring actors Kalesh Ramanand and Shraddha Gokul in the lead and actors Kalaranjini and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles, have now released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sources claim the film, which is being presented by Aura Tale Studios, is being crafted as a distinctive horror experience, blending horror and thriller elements with family emotions, comedy and romance.

The film, which will mark Abhay Sankar's debut as a director, is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam.

Set against a dark and mysterious building, the poster features a mother and son looking up with expressions of fear and shock. The striking visual captures the film’s eerie atmosphere and the mystery surrounding its storyline.

Sources claim the story revolves around a middle-aged aspiring filmmaker who moves from Kerala to Chennai with his mother in search of a new beginning. However, their life takes a terrifying turn when they encounter mysterious and supernatural occurrences inside their new home. The film explores the chilling incidents that unfold within the house and the mystery surrounding them.

Kalesh Ramanand plays the hero in this film while Shraddha Gokul plays the female lead.

Sources said veteran South Indian actress Urvashi’s elder sister, Kalaranjini, plays the hero’s mother, a pivotal role in the film. Well known character artiste Ramesh Thilak too will be seen in a pivotal role, the sources add. The film will also feature Thalaivasal Vijay, Charmila, TSR Srinivasan, Kumki Aswin, Dr Amar Ramachandran and Prathibha Prathap in important roles.

On the technical front, music and background score for the film have been composed by Sreejith Edavana. Cinematography is by Prasanth Pranavam, while editing is by Aiyappan Nair M S. Jackie Johnson is the Project Designer, and Deepu Chandran is in charge of VFX.

The film has been shot across Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram and features a total of four songs. Sources claim that the film's post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace and that the team intends to release the film in theatres in January 2027.

--IANS

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