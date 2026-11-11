November 11, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has opened up about returning with the fifth season of her popular political drama series 'Maharani.’

She shared her excitement about Rani's evolving journey. Calling the upcoming season particularly special, Qureshi teased unexpected twists and developments, adding that she believes the new chapter will surprise audiences in many ways. Speaking about the new season, Huma shared, “I genuinely feel Season 5 is going to surprise audiences in many ways. Every season of Maharani has brought something new for me as an actor, but this one feels particularly special.”

“The story is incredibly exciting, with unexpected turns and developments that had me hooked from the very beginning. Rani’s journey takes another interesting turn this season, and I am really excited for audiences to see how it unfolds. I cannot wait for them to discover what we have created this time,” she added.

On Wednesday, the makers released the promo on social media and captioned it as, “Kuch karz waqt ke saath nahi, hisaab ke saath utarte hain Rani Bharti is back, and this time, it's personal. Maharani Season 5, streaming this February, only on Sony LIV!.” The upcoming season promises to take the narrative forward with fresh challenges, unexpected turns and new developments in Rani's life.

Over the previous seasons, Rani Bharti has established her identity in the political landscape while navigating power struggles, personal ambitions and difficult decisions. As Huma returns for another chapter, her journey is set to take a new direction, bringing fresh challenges that will put her determination and political acumen to the test.

“Maharani Season 5” will premiere in February 2027 on Sony LIV.

In the previous season, 'Maharani 4', which premiered on November 7, 2025, the story was set in 2012 and followed Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) as she served her second term as Bihar's Chief Minister.

--IANS

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