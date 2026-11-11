November 11, 2026 12:58 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary comedian and actor Johnny Walker on his 100th birth anniversary.

He remembered his remarkable contribution to Hindi cinema and recalled his personal association with the late star across different phases of his life. Taking to Instagram, Ghai shared a nostalgic note, reflecting on how Johnny Walker had been his favourite comedy star since childhood and how their association eventually extended beyond admiration to working together professionally.

Recalling his childhood memories, Ghai wrote, “At the age of 10, he was my favourite comedy star. At 25, I had the opportunity to work with him as the lead actor in the film 'Shehar Se Door'."

Sharing how their association continued over the years, the filmmaker added that Johnny Walker later became his neighbour at Cliff Tower in Bandra, Mumbai. He also recalled the actor moving into his home in Versova with his family.

“AT my 40 he was my gentle neighbour at cliff tower Bandra Mumbai At my 50.He bought his home at varsova with lovely family. He ruled the world of Hindi cinema as one of its finest comedians from the 1950s to the 1970s, but above all, he remained a thorough gentleman until the very end. We have every reason to pay our heartfelt tribute to the legendary Johnny Walker, born Badruddin Kazi Saheb, a true and genuine star of Hindi cinema. We will always remember him with love and admiration,” he wrote.

Concluding his tribute, Ghai said that Johnny Walker's legacy deserved to be celebrated and remembered with love and admiration, calling him a genuine star of Hindi cinema.

Johnny Walker, born Badruddin Kazi, remains one of the most celebrated comic actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his distinctive comic timing and memorable performances, he carved a special place for himself in Hindi films during the golden era of cinema.

Subhash Ghai and Johnny Walker worked together in two films, “Taqdeer” and “Shehar Se Door.”

--IANS

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