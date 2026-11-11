Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Gumla, Nov 11 (IANS) The parents of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat on Wednesday expressed hope for justice after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death, alleging that she was a victim of a conspiracy.

Speaking to IANS, Nisha's mother said the family expected both the state and central governments to ensure justice. She expressed suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death and questioned the police response.

"We expect both the State and Central governments to ensure that we get justice. We believe that whatever happened to my daughter was part of a conspiracy. She used to call us regularly, but why didn't she call us that day? We had informed the police inspector, so why did he not visit the spot?

"Even in an earlier case, the station in-charge had refused to register a complaint. We suspect there was collusion involved in my daughter's death. She used to call us every morning and evening, and we are deeply saddened by what happened. We want justice. We do not believe this was a suicide," she said.

Her father welcomed the decision to hand over the investigation to the CBI and expressed confidence that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"Now, as I have learned, the Hemant Soren government has ordered a CBI investigation into the case. I have full faith that those who instigated, conspired against and trolled Nisha, as well as those involved in her murder, will be brought to justice. I firmly believe that land mafia figures like Ajay Tirkey were involved in a conspiracy," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Surendra Rajput welcomed the Jharkhand government's recommendation for a CBI probe, calling it an excellent step.

Speaking to IANS, Rajput said, "This is an excellent step. We expected this from Hemant Soren. To maintain law and order in the state and prevent the spread of rumours, he has taken the case away from the Jharkhand Police and handed it over to the CBI. The BJP and its allies were indulging in extremely malicious and shameful politics over this issue."

JMM leader Manoj Pandey also welcomed the Chief Minister's decision, saying the government had acted on the demands raised by Nisha's father.

Speaking in Ranchi, Pandey said, "The late Nisha Bhagat's father had also demanded a CBI investigation and the suspension of the SHO. Both actions have been taken promptly by the Chief Minister. We cannot bring the daughter back, but the government's intention is to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and sent behind bars."

--IANS

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