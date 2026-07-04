Ram Temple Trust to meet on July 6; resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra on agenda

Ayodhya, July 4 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on July 6, during which members will consider the resignations submitted by the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Mishra.

The meeting will also deliberate on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities related to temple donation collections and the management of the Ram Mandir.

According to a notice issued by the Trust's Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri, the meeting has been convened with the approval of Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das to discuss several urgent matters requiring immediate decisions. Das is currently hospitalised.

"All members are hereby informed that, with the permission of the Honourable President, a meeting has been convened by the Treasurer on Monday, 6 July 2026. This meeting has been called on short notice to deliberate on urgent matters and to take necessary decisions," the notice issued by the Treasurer stated.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on July 6 at Mani Ram Das Chhavni in Ayodhya Dham, Uttar Pradesh.

The notice further details the agenda, which is: "Consideration of the resignations of General Secretary Shri Champat Rai and Trustee Dr Anil Mishra. Information regarding the SIT interim report concerning the counting of funds received in the Trust's donation boxes. Deliberation on arrangements related to future temple management. Information and approval regarding the unaudited income-expenditure statement, balance sheet, and other financial details for the financial year 2025-26. Other urgent matters, with the permission of the Honourable President."

It also appealed to all members to be present in the meeting, stating, "Therefore, all concerned members are requested to attend the meeting at the scheduled time and venue and contribute to its success."

Earlier, on June 27, Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri had formally confirmed through a letter that the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra had been received by the Trust.

Under the provisions of the Trust deed, the resignations can only be accepted if they receive the support of a two-thirds majority of the Trust members.

However, it remains unclear how many members will be present at the July 6 meeting and whether the required quorum will be achieved to take a final decision on the resignations.

--IANS

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