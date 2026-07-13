Ram Temple Trust invites applications for CEO post amid donation embezzlement row

Ayodhya, July 13 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the temple as the controversy surrounding the donation irregularities deepens.

The selected candidate will be responsible for heading the temple's administrative management and supervising its day-to-day functioning.

According to the notification issued by the Trust, interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications by 4 p.m. on July 18. The recruitment process has been initiated after a selection committee finalised the eligibility criteria and other conditions for the appointment.

As per the prescribed qualifications, applicants must hold a graduate degree and possess a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance.

The Trust has also stated that preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in temple administration or management. In addition, applicants are required to be followers of the Hindu faith.

The recruitment process comes at a time when the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram Temple.

The apex court has also directed the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report and disclose the composition of the investigating team.

According to the Trust, the selected Chief Executive Officer will initially be appointed for a period of three years.

The successful candidate will also be required to reside in Ayodhya throughout the tenure to effectively oversee the temple's administrative and operational responsibilities.

The selection committee has additionally decided to appoint a Secretary to assist in carrying out the recruitment process and facilitate the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer.

The development assumes significance in view of the ongoing controversy relating to the alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Earlier on Sunday, in an interview with IANS, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra hoped that the new arrangement at the Ram Mandir, including the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer answerable to the temple trust, will continue to focus on the welfare of devotees who have shown no signs of 'distrust' in the system.

Misra indicated that it was time to add another layer to strengthen the system for preventing a recurrence of the regrettable donation row. He said the CEO will look into the entire state of affairs, seeking advice from the general secretary and mandate from the trust, with no scope for government interference.

"The CEO will be an additional link in the system. The hierarchy of the existing system is not being disturbed. The trust is supreme, and its decisions will be final," said Misra over the work profile and powers of an official.

--IANS

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