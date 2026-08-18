Ram temple donation theft case: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra get clean chit from SIT

Ayodhya, Aug 18 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has given a clean chit to former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former Trust member Anil Mishra.

Both Rai and Mishra had stepped down from their respective positions on June 27 after allegations of irregularities in the handling of temple donations emerged. The two were subsequently questioned by the SIT as part of its investigation into the management and collection of donations at the temple.

According to NDTV, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Monday submitted the SIT's final report in the alleged donation theft case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action.

According to sources, Rai denied any involvement in the alleged irregularities during questioning. He reportedly told investigators that he had himself lodged a complaint in connection with the suspected theft, following which the accused persons were arrested.

Rai also maintained that ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in the collection of donations was part of his responsibility and that he took action after becoming aware of the alleged wrongdoing.

The three-member SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 following a request from the temple trust. The panel was formed before the Supreme Court subsequently intervened in the matter.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant headed the investigation team. Inspector General of Police, Range, Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar were the other members of the panel.

The SIT had submitted its preliminary findings to the state government on June 23. The report included several recommendations and subsequently led to further action in the case.

Based on the preliminary findings, Trust member Krishnamohan submitted a written complaint at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station. An FIR was registered on June 25, naming eight people and other unidentified individuals as accused.

Those named in the FIR are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu.

All the named accused have been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The preliminary SIT report had also served as the basis for subsequent FIRs and arrests in connection with the alleged donation-related irregularities.

--IANS

jk/rad