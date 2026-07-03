Ram Mandir donation theft: Photo of accused inside cash counting centre surfaces

Ayodhya, July 3 (IANS) Fresh developments have emerged in the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with investigators obtaining what is believed to be the first photograph showing two of the accused, Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra, inside the temple's cash counting facility.

The image has become a significant piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation, as it places the accused inside the room where offerings made by devotees were counted and processed.

Both Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra are among the eight people arrested so far in connection with the case. The other accused include Tinnu Yadav, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly exploited weaknesses in the surveillance system. Investigators claim that the CCTV control room was not being properly monitored during the initial period, allowing those involved to remove cash without immediate detection.

CCTV footage reportedly shows some of the accused taking money from the counting area. Sources said the suspects initially attempted to avoid the cameras but later acted openly after realising that no one was actively monitoring the surveillance feeds.

The investigation has also focussed on the recruitment process of staff assigned to handle temple donations. According to the probe, then Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who has since resigned, had reportedly delegated complete authority over the recruitment of cash-counting personnel to trustee Anil Mishra, who is also an accused in the case.

As part of an expansion in operations following the increased flow of devotees, the Trust recruited 10 new employees in March 2025. Investigators said all applicants were interviewed by Anil Mishra after being referred to him by Champat Rai. The candidates reportedly met Mishra on March 4 and received appointment letters two days later before joining duty.

The enquiry has also highlighted several alleged security lapses during the recruitment process. Initially, the newly appointed employees were not issued official identity cards. Instead, they were allowed entry into the temple premises using only duty sheets issued by the Trust. Each employee was reportedly paid a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 and worked regular shifts from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The investigation has further revealed that cash counting was conducted at two separate locations within the temple complex rather than a single centre. Following the surge in donations after the Kumbh pilgrimage, an additional counting facility was established to manage the increased volume of offerings.

One counting centre operated from the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC) building, while another functioned from a police post located inside the temple premises. The newly recruited employees were primarily assigned to the police post, where they sorted currency notes, prepared bundles, and operated counting machines.

Police sources said Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, and Lav Kush Mishra were posted at the police post counting centre. After several staff members, including Swatantra Pandey, Ravindranath, Tarun Malviya, and Himanshu Tripathi, left their positions, Manish Kumar Yadav and Ramashankar Mishra were inducted into the counting team.

The main counting facility in the basement of the PFC building also housed the CCTV monitoring room, a staff dining area, and a State Bank of India counter where counted cash was eventually deposited. Security arrangements included personnel from SIS Security and, on certain occasions, CRPF personnel.

Despite these measures, investigators allege that surveillance remained inadequate. Although two or three staff members were assigned to monitor CCTV feeds, they were reportedly often away from the monitoring room, resulting in ineffective supervision of the counting process. The CCTV display screen was located in the same room where cash was counted, but officials believe oversight remained weak.

Retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava, another accused in the case, was responsible for overseeing the cash counting process. His duties reportedly included receiving money extracted from donation boxes, supervising the counting operation, and ensuring the funds were handed over to SBI.

According to sources, there was never a systematic record of jewellery, making it relatively easy to steal.

Sources said the theft first came to light in February. A member of the counting team had informed in-charge Subhash Srivastava that money was being stolen during counting. Srivastava allegedly replied, "God is watching, it's not as if it's going from your or my house."

--IANS

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