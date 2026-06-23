Ram Mandir donation row: SIT team submits initial findings, final probe report soon

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Ram Temple donation row submitted a report on its initial findings to the state government on Tuesday.

The SIT team handed over a preliminary report to state home secretary Sanjay Prasad and is understood to have pointed out procedural lapses at multiple levels.

The SIT team, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan, scrutinised various temple records about gold and jewellery offerings at the temple, handling of cash and other valuables offered by the staff and also scanned CCTV footage to arrive at the conclusion.

Though a detailed investigation into alleged embezzlement is underway, the SIT team is understood to have zeroed in on alleged lapses and loopholes regarding the management of temple funds and gold offerings. It is also believed to have flagged discrepancies in its initial report, about the cash handling process, its transportation to Temple Trust office and also the CCTV surveillance.

The three-member SIT team, constituted on June 13 at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the temple donation row turned into a political storm, was asked to submit its final report within 15 days.

The SIT team, during its investigation, also grilled many suspects, including those directly involved in handling cash donations and chadhava (offerings) at the temple.

After the SIT team submits its final report in a week, the state government is likely to clamp down on those under the scanner for alleged financial mismanagement and siphoning off of cash and offerings meant for Lord Ram, for personal use.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Ayodhya on June 19, stated that the SIT probe will bring out the truth and will unmask the irregularities.

He had also asked the devotees to share any ‘inputs or evidence’ with the SIT team if they had any about the alleged malpractices.

--IANS

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