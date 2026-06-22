Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi are the inmates for ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Before a grand premiere on June 27, the makers of the forthcoming show "Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa" dropped a glimpse of its prison universe.

The show will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Popular television actors Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and fiery Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena were unveiled as the newest inmates of 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa'.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Farah Khan will take charge as the Jailers of the show co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum.

Talking about bringing the fresh format to the streaming giant Netflix, Ektaa Kapoor shared, "Over the years, I have created many television shows, but 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa' occupies a space of its own. It strips away the filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There's nowhere to hide when you're cut off from the outside world."

"This isn't just another reality show; it's a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities, allowing us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas," she went on to add.

Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, added, “Captive reality is a genre we’ve been excited about for some time now because it taps into something universally fascinating - people. How they form relationships, build alliances, handle conflict, reveal their vulnerabilities, and make choices when the pressure is on. There’s a reason audiences can’t look away. When we were exploring the category, Lock Upp had everything we were looking for - high stakes, compelling personalities, real emotions, and a format that has built a passionate fan following.

'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa' streams exclusively on Netflix from June 27, every Sat-Wed at 8:00 PM.

--IANS

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