Ram Kapoor makes shocking revelation about him, Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor, who is set to enter the house of the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 2, has made a shocking revelation.

On Monday, the actor attended the launch of the show along with Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor and Monika Shergill at a 5 star property in the city.

The actor shared that he didn’t think of joining show, and everyone in his family were worries for him when he broke the news to them.

He said, “I never imagined I would do a show like this. Yesterday, it was Father's Day. My children woke me up and asked me why I was participating in this show. They were worried. For the first time, they asked me this question”.

He continued, “At times, the universe gives you signs. I got 4 signs. The first sign was that the casting person who called me is a very respected and close friend of mine. She would have never offered me a show of this kind, but she told me to consider the offer. I went to meet her, fully prepared to decline. Then I met two individuals. They shocked me with their pitch”.

He went on, “The third sign was that India has such a large population and yet, this show will be hosted only by these two (pointed at Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh). I’ll tell you the truth. Farah, me and Sajid are chaddi buddies. As for Riteish, he has seen me without a chaddi (innerwear). Am I right, Riteish?”.

Farah Khan was shocked and asked Riteish, “Kya yeh sach hai? Ya Sazaa?”, the actor replied, “Yeh sach hai lekin meri zindagi ki sabse badi sazaa bhi hai ki Ram ko maine bina chaddi ke dekha hai (This is true, but the biggest punishment of my life is that I have seen Ram without his underwear)”.

--IANS

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