July 07, 2026 9:03 AM हिंदी

Ram Kapoor compliments Akanksha Chamola for bikini look, says he would undergo 'boob job' to own one

Ram Kapoor compliments Akanksha Chamola for bikini look, says he would undergo 'boob job' to own one

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Television superstar Ram Kapoor left everyone stunned during a candid conversation with actress Akanksha Chamola on the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2.

In a light-hearted exchange during a recent episode, Ram was seen complimenting Akanksha's beachwear, saying, "This is damn cute.”

Akanksha replied, "It's a bikini."

Pointing to the cover-up she had layered over it, Ram asked, "And you're wearing that over the bikini? T-shirt. Although what I think is you don't have an issue wearing even that."

Akanksha responded with a smile, "I don't have an issue."

Curious about her outfit, Ram further asked, "Where did you get all this from? You get all this in India?"

When Akanksha confirmed that she did, Ram jokingly said, "Even I want this."

Akanksha playfully teased him, saying that one needs a fine body for bikini, "For that you should have a 'tan' (fine body)," she joked.

Not missing the opportunity for humour, Ram quipped, "I will do a boob job.”

Ram Kapoor, who recently made headlines for his dramatic physical transformation, has often been seen unboxing a can of worms with his controversial statements.

Talking about Akanksha Chamola, best known for being actor Gaurav Khanna's wife, and for her television shows including 'Swaran Ghar' and 'Bhagya Lakshmi', the actress has been frequently creating buzz with her personal life's shocking details. Akanksha has spoken about her seperation with Gaurav and also admitted to being bisexual.

Talking about the reality show, Lock Up Season 2, it is being hosted by Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

The earlier episodes of the show saw Kangana Ranaut return to the show as a special panelist to give strength feedback to every contestant.

She was the host for the show in Season 1.

--IANS

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