March 24, 2026 2:06 PM हिंदी

Ram Gopal Varma confirms 'Aishwarya Rai is not part of Sarkar 4'

Ram Gopal Varma confirms 'Aishwarya Rai is not part of Sarkar 4'

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not going to be a part of his eagerly anticipated sequel "Sarkar 4".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the director and screenwriter opened up about his upcoming film "Sarkar 4".

He revealed that this time the movie will enjoy a much wider and more expansive world of 'Sarkar'.

The 'Satya' maker was asked, "People are very excited about Sarkar 4. So, you said that the shooting will start next month. So, what can the audience expect from Sarkar 4?"

Responding to the question, RGV told IANS, "I mean, of course, obviously, the story is different, and the world will be far more, I mean, expansive this time, in terms of being dedicated to close-ups, and I am making the subject matter on what happens behind, on a much bigger scale."

The 'Rangeela' maker was further questioned, "Sir, we have also read that Amitabh and Abhishek are in Sarkar 4, but we have not read about Aishwarya Bachchan. So, can we see her in Sarkar 4?"

To this, RGV said, "No, no, no. Aishwarya is not there."

Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he will start filming for "Sarkar 4" next month while speaking on the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Refreshing your memory, "Sarkar," which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead as Subhash Nagre, came out in 2005. Abhishek Bachchan was seen as his on-screen son, Shankar, in the drama.

Three years later, in 2008, the film's sequel, "Sarkar Raj", was released. The sequel saw Aishwarya as Anita Rajan.

The latest instalment in the franchise, "Sarkar 3", reached the movie buffs in 2017.

While Amitabh and Abhishek reprised their roles in the third instalment, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, and Amit Sadh also played crucial parts.

It would be exciting to see who all join in the Sarkar world in the latest instalment.

--IANS

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