Rakul Preet Singh talks about her non-negotiable ritual during an outdoor shoot

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh revealed her one non-negotiable ritual during outdoor shoots through her latest social media post.

Taking a trip down memory lane, on Monday, Rakul took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a fun video of enjoying lunch time with her team during the Lucknow schedule of her recent release, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

In the video, Rakul was seen mentioning all the dishes they ended up enjoying during their lunch. From Galouti Kabab, to Seekh Kabab, to Nalli, to Mutton Korma, to Dhaniya roti, to Kulcha, the menu was absolutely mouth-watering.

The 'Runway 34' actress further mentioned that although the food was amazing, the gossip session with her team turned out to be even better.

"One thing about our outdoor schedules? The team lunch ritual is NON negotiable...Throwing it back to PPAWD Lucknow Schedule where the food was great but the fun n gossip was greater.(sic)," read the caption of the post.

Talking about 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', the project starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul in the lead, has been made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekkar. The movie itself is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name.

Released on 15 May this year, the project received mixed reviews from critics.

Meanwhile, Rakul recently expressed her wish to keep exploring new shades of herself as an actor on screen.

Rakul believes that every film should end up teaching her something new.

Expressing her desire to constantly push the envelope, she said, “I don't want to be put in a box. Every film should teach me something new and help me discover different shades of myself as an actor.”

--IANS

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