August 27, 2026 3:56 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh reveals what made give her nod to portray Surpanakha in ‘Ramayana’

Rakul Preet Singh reveals what made give her nod to portray Surpanakha in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’, has shared insights into her role of Surpanakha in the film.

The actress, who essays the role of Ravana’s sister, has revealed what drew her to the character and the opportunity to explore a side of Surpanakha that goes beyond the conventional portrayal of her as an antagonist.

Talking about her part in the film, the actress said, “Every few years, you see a different interpretation and presentation of these characters, while keeping the essence rooted in the original text. As an actor, you only look at a character from that lens, that it's a character that has layers, that has the possibility and ability to shine through the film. She was apparently the most beautiful woman of Lanka. She had an ego, but then she was layered. As an actor, it's fun to explore those layers”.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sunny Deol. The role also gave Rakul an opportunity to discover facets of Surpanakha’s life that she had not encountered before.

She further mentioned, “There was a lot about her that I didn't know. When I read the script, there was a lot about her life before and after that incident where her nose is chopped off by Lakshman”.

“What happens in Surpanakha's life and how does she meet, stumble upon Ram-there's a lot which I didn't know, which for me was new when I read the script, and which is why I liked it”, she added.

‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is set to arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2026.

--IANS

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