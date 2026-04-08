April 08, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

Rakul Preet Singh commences dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Rakul Preet Singh commences dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the eagerly-awaited romantic comedy, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

As movie buffs look forward to witnessing the drama on the big screen, Rakul has shared an update on social media, revealing that she has commenced the dubbing for "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

She took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself from the dubbing session.

The text, along with the still went like this, "Jab 'woh' do ho jaaye...tab asli story shuru hoti hai...Dubbing for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (sic)".

In February, Rakul provided the users with an exciting glimpse of her rehearsal for one of the songs from the drama.

Her story on Instagram had her getting ready to practise those graceful moves with her choreographer, while an upbeat number played as the background score.

However, Rakul did not reveal the song she was practising for in "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

The text overlay on the post read, "And then we rehearse for a super fun song", along with a red heart emoji.

It might be exciting to know that the director of the drama, Mudassar Aziz, has also helmed the 2019 outing “Pati Patni Aur Woh". The project, which is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name, features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday as the core cast.

The movie shares the tale of a married couple, Chintu (Played by Kartik) and Vedika (Played by Bhumi). Everything is smooth until Chintu finds himself attracted to Tapasya (Played by Ananya), a young fashion designer.

--IANS

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