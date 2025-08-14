‘Raktabeej 2’ teaser has a surprise twist setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Bengali language film ‘Raktabeej 2’ was unveiled on Thursday. It promises a gripping mix of high-voltage drama, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unexpected twist about Munir Alam, believed to have died in the first film, being alive in the sequel.

The film is helmed by the director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and boasts a stellar ensemble including Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Nusrat Jahan, Kanchan Mullick, Subrata Dutta, and Ankush Hazra.

Talking about the teaser, Abir Chatterjee shared, “With the teaser of ‘Raktabeej 2’, Pujo fever has officially begun. The last two years’ Pujo has been truly special with Windows, and for Bengalis, Pujo and cinema go hand in hand. The countdown starts now”.

Ankush Hazra concurred, “This Pujo is going to be really, really special for me. I’m grateful to Nandita Di and Shibu Da for trusting me with this role. I’ve poured my heart into this performance, and I’m hopeful the audience will feel that connection”.

Earlier, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee had shared that the film has a much bigger canvas compared to its predecessor with sequences shot across multiple locations adding a grandeur to the film.

Talking about the film, Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee told IANS, “We’re excited to return to the world of Raktabeej, but this time, the canvas is much bigger. From action-packed sequences to deeper emotional arcs, we’ve pushed ourselves on every front. The filming process took us across multiple locations and involved intricate planning, especially for the thriller elements”.

While the plot details are under the wraps, the teaser hints at a darker, more intense storyline with Munir’s shocking comeback at the center of the storm. Slated for a grand festive release, Raktabeej 2 is shaping up to be one of Pujo 2025’s most anticipated cinematic events.

