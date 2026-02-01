High-speed rail corridors to power Telangana’s economic growth: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy hailed the three high-speed rail corridors between Hyderabad and other cities announced in the Union Budget and said that this would power Telangana’s economic growth.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said that seven high-speed rail corridors across India have been announced as growth connectors.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman on behalf of the people of Telangana for announcing Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Chennai high–speed corridors and said they have Hyderabad at the centre of India’s high-speed rail network.

“These corridors will enable faster travel, job creation, give impetus to economic activity and accelerate Telangana’s economic growth, reflecting the Government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and inclusive development for a Viksit Bharat,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

Talking to media persons in Delhi, he dismissed the criticism from some parties for not announcing allocations for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. He clarified that there will be exclusive budget allocation for Metro Rail.

He said the funds for Metro Rail would come with the Cabinet’s approval. If a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted, the Ministry of Urban Development will release the funds, he said.

Kishan Reddy claimed that Telangana will benefit from many initiatives announced in the Budget. He said farmers of Telangana would benefit from increase in subsidy on fertilisers. He also stated that the Centre has announced a scheme which will benefit Kakatiya Textile Park in Telangana.

The BJP leader said Telangana will get 33 girls’ hostels as the Centre has announced a hostel for every district. He believes that tax holiday for the data centre would benefit Telangana.

He said the slashing of interest rates from 5 per cent to 2 per cent on overseas education would also benefit Telugu students.

He claimed that the Union Budget has further strengthened the spirit of cooperative federalism with the devolution of 41 per cent share of the divisible tax pool, amounting to Rs 15.2 lakh crore for 2026-27.

Kishan Reddy said for Telangana, the devolution for FY 2026–27 stands at Rs 33,180.78 crore, marking a significant 13.5 per cent increase over Rs 29,280.24 crore in FY 2025–26.

