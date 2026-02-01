Congratulations to India for a fantastic win in ICC U-19 WC: BCCI Sec Saikia

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia hailed India’s Under-19 side for their dominant win over Pakistan by 58 runs and unbeaten run at the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Saikia praised the young team’s game awareness, strategy and consistency as they sealed a well-deserved place in the semi-finals with another impressive victory.

"Congratulations to India U19 for a fantastic win today in ICC U-19 WC. The young, talented boys showed superior game-awareness, better strategy and were outstanding right throughout. They are unbeaten in the tournament and have rightfully secured their semi-final berth. I am sure that will continue to blossom. Jai Hind," BCCI secretary Devajjt Saikia posted on X.

Sent into batting first after Pakistan won the toss, India recovered from a dramatic collapse at 47/3 to post 252 in 49.5 overs. Vedant Trivedi anchored the innings with a composed 68 off 98 balls, while lower-order contributions from RS Ambrish (29), Kanishk Chouhan (35) and Khilan Patel (21) lifted the total past 250.

Pakistan’s bowlers had their moments, with Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan striking in quick succession, but lapses in the field allowed India to add 39 runs in the final four overs.

Pakistan’s qualification hopes hinged on chasing the target in 33.3 overs to overhaul India’s net run rate, but their pursuit never gathered the required urgency.

Henil Patel removed Sameer Minhas early, and although Usman Khan (50) and Farhan Yousaf offered resistance, the chase lost momentum on a deteriorating pitch.

At 151/3 in the 30th over, Pakistan looked poised for a regulation win, but Yousaf’s dismissal triggered a collapse, as the side lost their last eight wickets for 43 runs.

India captain Ayush Mhatre claimed three wickets, Khilan also picked three scalps, and India’s spinners tightened the noose as Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in 46.2 overs.

India’s tactical discipline proved decisive, ensuring they avoided a semifinal against Australia in Bulawayo on February 3 and instead set up a clash with Afghanistan in Harare on February 4.

